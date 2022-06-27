SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,888 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of DE traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,683. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $295.59 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

