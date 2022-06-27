SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Heska worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.