SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,838 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

