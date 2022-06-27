SG Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 180,953 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 145,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.