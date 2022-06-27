SG Capital Management LLC Sells 7,377 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises 8.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cavco Industries worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $257.30. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

