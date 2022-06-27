SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

