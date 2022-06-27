SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. SHIELD has a market cap of $74,580.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,767.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.45 or 0.05746693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00027893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00268870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00588029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00536050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

