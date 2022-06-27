Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Shutterstock makes up 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Shutterstock worth $53,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 297,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $57.32 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.