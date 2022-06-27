SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

