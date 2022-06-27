SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

