Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up to $38.80

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $40.12. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 3,034 shares traded.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,808,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 171,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 83,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.