Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NYSE EM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,583,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Smart Share Global accounts for 1.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

