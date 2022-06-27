Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
NYSE EM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -1.60.
About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
