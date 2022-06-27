smARTOFGIVING 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,532.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $4,532.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076866 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014582 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

