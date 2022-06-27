SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in HP were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in HP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $122,813,000 after buying an additional 792,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.55. 128,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,210,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

