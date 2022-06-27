SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.06. 1,232,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,931,883. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

