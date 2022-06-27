SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 21,315 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 390.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,548. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

