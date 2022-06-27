SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 9,002 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.70. 53,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,063. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.