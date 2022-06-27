SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

