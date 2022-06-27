SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,799 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $53.65. 1,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $65.66.

