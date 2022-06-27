SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $389,956,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 60,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,132. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.