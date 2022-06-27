Solrise Finance (SLRS) One Day Volume Hits $415,261.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $415,261.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00148826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 79,209,163 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

