SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLGC stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SomaLogic by 17.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 1,366,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

