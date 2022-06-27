SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $55,953.78 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $55,953.78 and $83,010.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00144043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00075585 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014545 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

