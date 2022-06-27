SparksPay Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,202.61 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000459 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,376,485 coins and its circulating supply is 11,084,909 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

