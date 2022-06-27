SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $3,575,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $544,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.21. 7,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,374. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

