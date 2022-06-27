SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 6.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.