SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,567,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

