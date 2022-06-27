SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Plans Final Dividend of $2.10

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 2.102 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.49.

