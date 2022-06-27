Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 16,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,794. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.