Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,782,000 after acquiring an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $559,354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. 9,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,416. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

