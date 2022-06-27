Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,127.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.