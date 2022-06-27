Spheroid Universe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,671.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

