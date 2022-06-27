SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $2.60 on Friday. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.44.
About SpringBig (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringBig (SBIG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.