Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $122.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

