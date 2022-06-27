Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 17,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,824,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.80%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 82.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

