Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading Down 8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.46. 12,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 827,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,567.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

STRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

