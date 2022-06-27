Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,279.68 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $240,279.68 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00180610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

