Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to C$1.60

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOTVF. Desjardins decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

