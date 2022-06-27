Stifel Nicolaus Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $500.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $361.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.37. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

