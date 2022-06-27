Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price to $225.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.75.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 686,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.