StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CYD opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

