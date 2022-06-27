StockNews.com Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE CCI opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $212,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

