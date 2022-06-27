StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.