Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target Cut to CHF 150 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 205 to CHF 150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAUHY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. 130,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.