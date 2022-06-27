SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jabil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

