Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $39.15 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $945,499.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.10 or 0.05726968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,871,070 coins and its circulating supply is 358,747,438 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

