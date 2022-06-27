Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

