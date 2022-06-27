Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Sells $5,647,202.79 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $317.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $313.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

