T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

