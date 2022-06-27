Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

