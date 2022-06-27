Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

